Tech Sets New Record on Day One of NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Georgia Tech men’s swimming and diving opened action at NCAA Men’s Championships Wednesday night, with a Yellow Jacket relay team competing in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, Antonio Romero and Leandro Odorici entered the meet with a seed time of 1:23.39, Tech’s lone A cut of the season.

The team swam in the first heat of the 200 medley, clocking a time of 1:23.32, which was good for 14th place. The time is also a new program record for the Yellow Jackets. Additionally, the 14th-place finish is the highest relay finish for Tech in program history.

Tech’s returns to the pool Tuesday, where Saka will compete in the 200 IM, while diver Max Fowler will be in action in the 1-meter diving event.

