Tech Set to Open Outdoor Season at Yellow Jacket Invite

A final schedule for the Invitational can be found here . Live results for the Invitational can be found here .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field opens up the 2021 outdoor season this weekend at home on The Flats as it looks to host the Yellow Jacket Invitational on March 19-20 at Griffin Track. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throughout the meet face covering rules will be strictly enforced, unfortunately, there will be no spectators allowed.

The Yellow Jackets will lace it up against Boston College (M/W), Georgia (M/W), Georgia State (W), Kennesaw State (M/W), Lipscomb (M/W) and Samford (M/W).

Highlighting the outdoor season-opener for the Tech women is the return of five-time ACC triple jump & one-time ACC long jump champion senior jumper Bria Matthews. Matthews has not competed since the end of the 2020 indoor season. The last time Matthews suited up for the White & Gold was when she won the 2020 ACC indoor triple jump championship. All-ACC returners Anna Witherspoon and Taylor Grimes are also slotted to compete.

On the men’s end of things true freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal, fresh off a second team all-American performance at NCAA Indoor Championships, will make his outdoor season debut. Senior sprinter Ben Jean will guide the Jackets in 400m & 4×400, while sophomore vaulter Brian Hauch will look to lead Tech in the pole vault event.

