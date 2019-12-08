Tech Set to Host NIVC Quarterfinals on Tuesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball is set to host its NIVC quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against Liberty at 7 p.m.

After winning its second round match against Troy, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the quarterfinal of the NIVC. The Jackets will host Liberty, who topped High Point 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, for a 7 p.m. first serve on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Tech hosted both the first and second rounds last weekend, topping Alabama A&M on Friday night before going on to beat Troy in the second round. It marks the first time in Tech history that the Jackets have hosted the quarterfinals of the NIVC.

