Tech Set to Host NC State & Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis is back on The Flats this weekend as the Jackets are set to host No. 21 NC State and No. 12 Wake Forest at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The match with the Wolfpack gets underway at 5 p.m. (EST), while the match versus the Demon Deacons is slotted for a 1 p.m. (EST) start. Live results for the match against NC State can be found here. Live results for the match against Wake Forest can be found here. Both matches will be broadcast live on RamblinWreck.com

Tech is currently 9-6 overall this season with a 3-4 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. In the latest ITA team rankings the Yellow Jackets were rated as the No. 35 squad in NCAA Division I. Last time out Tech swept No. 35 Virginia Tech on the road. Tech has won three of its last four matches.

The Yellow Jackets boast a 54-27 (.667) record in dual match singles and are just above .500 (22-20, .524) in doubles play.

Redshirt freshman Andres Martin was recently ranked as the No. 25 singles player in the country in the most recent ITA singles rankings. Fellow redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel moved into the ITA’s singles rankings for the first time this season coming in at No. 52. McDaniel was ranked twice in the ITA doubles rankings when paired with redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher (No. 39) and Martin (No. 43).

