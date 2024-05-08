Tech Set to Host 2024 T&F Outdoor Championship

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field program begins the postseason competition this week with the ACC Outdoor Championships. The conference meet will take place in Atlanta, Ga from Thursday, May 9 to Saturday, May 11.

Tech heads into the conference championships after a successful outdoor season which included two home meets, two new school records, several first-place finishes and an ACC weekly award.

The Jackets start competition on Thursday with Lydia Troupe in the women’s 400 –meter hurdles at 6:20 p.m.

Several Jackets will compete tomorrow in running events throughout the afteroon. The last event for Tech tomorrow will be the women’s 10,000 meter run, which features athletes Katy Earwood, Erin Fegans, Kate Jortberg and Kenzi Walls.

Tech will return to action on Friday with Cameron O’Neal kicking the day off, competing in the men’s long jump. Running events will then resume at 6:00 p.m. with George Benjamin competing in the 110-meter hurdles event.

The ACC Outdoor Championship will conclude on Saturday. Omar Arnaout will begin the day with the men’s high jump at 2:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.