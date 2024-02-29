Open search form
Tech Set to Compete at Auburn's Last Chance Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is set to send a handful of swimmers to the Auburn’s Last Chance Invite. The invitation meet will take place on both Friday, Mar. 1 and Saturday, Mar. 2 with prelims starting at 10 a.m. CT and finals starting at 5 p.m CT. 

This Last Chance meet provides a final opportunity for athletes to improve on or record a NCAA qualifying event in their respective events. Live results will be available to paid subscribers on MeetMobile. 

Five members of the women’s team, Clarissa SabinZora Ripkova, Sophie Murphy, McKenzie Campbell and Anna Hadjilioizou will be in attendance at the meet. Tech will also be sending one member from the men’s team, Joao Caballero.  

