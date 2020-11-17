Tech Set to Battle UGA & FSU in Athens

THE FLATS. – The Georgia Tech swimming & diving program will continue its fall season this week as the Yellow Jackets head to Athens for the UGA Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Nov. 18-20.

Tech is set to take on host Georgia and Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State. The three-day meet will every day with preliminary rounds that will begin at 9:30 a.m. (EST), followed by finals at 5:00 p.m. on the first two days and 3:00 p.m. on the last day.

All events will be swum as prelims & finals with the exception of the 1650. All finals will consist of three heats of eight swimmers. Relays will be swum during finals with a prelim swim optional. Each team may enter four relays; however, only two may score. All “A” relays will swim in the final heat regardless of their seed time.

Due to social distancing measures involving the student-athletes, there will be no spectators allowed inside the natatorium for the meet. However, live coverage of all sessions will be available on SEC Network+.

Live results for this weekend’s meet can be found here.

Live streaming:

Wednesday AM (9:30 a.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay1Session1

Wednesday Diving (12 p.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay1Diving

Wednesday PM (5 p.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay1Session2

Thursday AM (9:30 a.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay2Session1

Thursday Diving (12 p.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay2Diving

Thursday PM (5 p.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay2Session2

Friday AM (9:30 a.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay3Session1

Friday PM (3 p.m.): https://buzz.gt/SD_UGADay3Session2

Order of Events

DAY 1 (Prelims-9:30 a.m. /// Finals-5:00 p.m.)

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

400 Medley Relay

DAY 2 (Prelims-9:30 a.m. /// Finals-5:00 p.m.)

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

800 Free Relay

DAY 3 (Prelims-9:30 a.m. /// Finals-3:00 p.m.)

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Men’s & Women’s Platform Diving

400 Free Relay

The Yellow Jacket women are fresh off their first win of the year, topping the Seminoles 176-124 on Nov. 6. Tech’s men lost a close fight with FSU at the dual meet, 152-147, but saw seniors Caio Pumputis & Christian Ferraro earn NCAA B Standard marks in the 200 Breast and 200 Fly, respectively. The diving team swept the 3m competition against FSU as sophomore’s Carmen Woodruff and Ruben Lechuga both took home the Gold in that event.

Georgia enters the weekend with both the men’s & women’s teams undefeated at 3-0. The Bulldogs have collected wins against South Carolina, Florida and Auburn. Following their dual meet with Tech FSU’s squads each went on to beat TCU last weekend.

