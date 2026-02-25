Tech Set for ACC Indoor Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at the 2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships from February 26-28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

2026 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships

February 26-February 28

Schedule

The Track at New Balance

ACC Network Extra

Live Results

Tech will begin on Thursday in the men’s weight throw with Tahir Hines eyeing to improve on his second-best throw in program history at 3:30 p.m. before the distance medley relay races close out the evening. Aseye Srigboh and Kendall Ward will open Friday in the women’s high jump at 1 p.m. before Billy Carlton leads the Jackets in the men’s 1-mile.

Lottie Chappell and Claire Shelton will race in the women’s 1-mile after setting the second-and-third-fastest program times last time out. Dalen Penson sits just 0.01 seconds off the program time in the men’s 60m hurdles after his incredible collegiate debut at the Tiger Paw Invitational with Gracie Marston closing the day in the women’s 800m.

All Friday running events will serve as qualifiers for the Saturday finale starting at noon. Taylor Wade headlines the final day with his distance run in the men’s 3000m before the 4x400m relay races to conclude the weekend.

The men’s squad has earned All-ACC honors for 14 consecutive seasons dating back to 2012 while the women’s team has had an All-ACC performer in four of the last five years. The women’s team has also had an individual ACC champion in three of the last four years with Shanty Papakosta claiming back-to-back ACC high jump titles in 2023 and 2024.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com