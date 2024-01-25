Tech Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollock Ivitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams return to South Carolina this weekend for the Bob Pollock Invite. The two-day meet is scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 a.m. with the 60-yard dash.

Last weekend, the Jacket’s traveled to Nashville, Tenn. for the Vanderbilt Invitational. Tech recorded several top performances.

Shanty Papakosta was a top performer earning a second-place mark in the women’s high jump, followed by her teammate Ameia Wilson, who finished third.

Helena Lindsay and Katy Earwood earned third-place finishes in their respective events. Lindsay took home third in the women’s 1-mile run and Earwood came in third in the women’s 5000m.

The men’s 4x400m relay team, comprised of Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell, and Winston Decuir III, earned an impressive second place finish.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.