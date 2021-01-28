Tech Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollack Invitational

Live Results /// Heat Sheets /// Meet Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field heads back to Clemson this weekend as the Yellow Jackets are set to take on the Bob Pollack Invitational on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30.

Joining the Jackets in representing the ACC at this weekend’s meet will be host Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech. Auburn, Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Northern Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB and Wofford round out the rest of the field’s competition.

Action is slated to begin on Friday, Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s heptathlon 60-meter dash. The women’s pentathlon will get underway at 10 a.m. with the 60-meter hurdles. Friday’s first track event is scheduled to be the women’s 5k at 1 p.m., while weight throw, women’s pole vault, and women’s long jump are slated to begin action in the field events at 3 p.m.

Most recently the Yellow Jackets laced it up for the Carolina Challenge. Senior women’s long distance runner Nicole Fegans shattered the indoor school record in the 5K, racing for a time of 16:06.50. Other notable performances by the Yellow Jacket women at the Columbia Challenge included three other top-five finishes by Attallah Smith (4th, 5.76m/18’10.75″) in the long jump, Taylor Cushman (5th, 5:07.67) in the mile and Taylor Grimes (5th, 8.46) in the 60m hurdles.

On the men’s end of things, long distance runner Andrew Kent and jumper John Watkins each had podium showings in their respective events. Kent raced to a 4:05.92 mark in the mile to take bronze, while Watkins had a 15.07m/49’5.5″ second-place effort in the triple jump.

Attendance at the venue will be limited to only essential participants. No student-athlete or staff guests will be allowed inside the facility.

