Tech Returns to ACC Play At UNC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (21-10, 7-2 ACC) is back in conference action this weekend, taking on North Carolina (20-7, 2-4 ACC) in a three-game series from Chapel Hill, N.C. The Yellow Jackets are off to their best road start in program history, carrying a 5-1 road record into the series with sights set on winning consecutive ACC road series for just the second time in the Morales era.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (21-10, 7-2 ACC) at North Carolina (20-7, 2-4 ACC)

Friday, March 22 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 23 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 24 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

• With the wins earlier this week, Tech is now 5-1 in true-road games for the first time since 2018, tied for the best road start in program history.

• GT swept an ACC series on the road (at NC State), the first ACC road sweep since 2018. The Jackets are looking to win back-to-back ACC road series for the first time since 2018 – the first season of the Morales era.

• Tech has come from behind in 13 of its 21 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 4.8 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• GT has now hit 58 home runs this season, the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 15 across DI in batting average (14th – .336), on-base % (10th – .432), slugging % (6th – .614), home runs (4th – 58), runs/game (10th – 7.10 double plays/game (13th – 0.58) and walks (5th – 122).

• Black and Dobbins are are the only Power 5 teammates in the Top 10 for home runs, with Dobbins’ 12 coming in at No. 5 and Black’s 11 at No. 8.

• It’s the first time two Jackets have had 11 or more HRs through the first 31 games since 2010 (Jen Yee & Hope Rush).

• Dobbins leads the ACC and is 3rd in the country with 43 RBI, tied for the second-most by a Jacket in a single season over the last 10 years and on pace for 75 RBI, one shy of the program record. Black is close behind at 39 RBI, the sixth most in Division I, on pace for 68 which would be the 4th most in program history.

• Dobbins delivered her third grand slam of the season on Wednesday at Coastal Carolina, tying the program record for the most grand slams in a single season, set back in 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in walks (122) and double plays turned (18)

• Sara Beth Allen owns the 5th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 26 free bases. She has the 24th-best on-base pct in DI at .539, while hitting nine home runs, the 28th most in DI.

• Ella Edgmon is tied for the ACC lead and 4th in the country with 36 runs scored. Edgmon has scored 17 runs in ACC play already, the most in the league at an average of 2.125 runs/conference game.

• Chandler Dennis boasts a perfect 0.00 ERA in true road games this season. She has pitched a team-high 10.1 innings without allowing an earned run and only four hits.

• Neleman recorded her 37th career complete game last time out, the most by any GT pitcher since 2018.

• GT has turned 18 double plays this season, the third most across all of Division I and the 2nd most in the Power 5.

