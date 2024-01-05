Tech Returns Home to Host Boston College

THE FLATS – Playing its first game at home in 28 days, Georgia Tech continues its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at 4 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon against Boston College at McCamish Pavilion.

Saturday’s game is the midpoint of a three-game-in-seven-day stretch for Tech (8-5, 1-1 ACC), which has lost its last two games, an 82-71 decision on the road Wednesday at Florida State and a 72-64 defeat against Nevada in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. The Yellow Jackets had won four in a row prior to that, including victories over Massachusetts (73-70) and host Hawai’i (73-68) to reach the championship game in Honolulu.

Boston College (9-4, 0-2 ACC) is playing its first ACC road game of the season. The Eagles have lost their first two conference games by identical 84-78 scores to NC State and Wake Forest, both at home. The loss to Wake came Tuesday night and ended a four-game winning streak for BC.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPN2 with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 387 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF