Tech Resumes ACC Play Hosting Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech finishes out calendar year 2024 and resumes its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a New Year’s Eve matinee against Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (6-7, 0-2 ACC) completed its non-conference schedule Saturday with a 92-49 rout of Alabama A&M, and looks for its first ACC win after falling at North Carolina (68-65) on Dec. 7 and taking an 82-56 home loss to No. 5 Duke on Dec. 21. The Yellow Jackets are 6-4 at home this season with wins over West Georgia, Texas Southern, Charleston Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC.

Notre Dame (7-5, 1-0 ACC) defeated Syracuse (69-64) Dec. 7 at home in its only ACC game to date. The Fighting Irish won their first four games of the season, including an 84-63 victory at Georgetown, lost their next five straight, then won their next three, including a 91-62 decision over LeMoyne on Dec. 22 last time out.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 392 and the SiriusXM app.