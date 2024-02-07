Tech Represented In ITA Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis was well represented on both the singles and doubles lists in the latest ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings.
In addition to the Top 25 teams, this week’s poll included the Top 125 singles players and Top 60 doubles pairs. In singles, Andres Martin jumped to No. 14, Keshav Chopra moves up to No. 82, Gabriele Brancatelli sits at No. 98, and Richard Biagiotti at No. 121. Tech’s doubles pair of Chopra and Marcus McDaniel has been ranked at No. 22.
Martin has been a standout player for Tech and has led the team at court No. 1 in every spring match this season. He currently has an 8-1 record in dual competition. Martin has defeated three nationally ranked opponents, all in straight sets. He took down Alabama’s No. 35 Filip Planinsek 6-3, 7-5, Pepperdine’s No. 23 Edward Winter 7-6, 6-2 and UCSB’s No. 19 Pablo Masjuan 7-6, 6-3.
The doubles pairing of Chopra and Marcus McDaniel has continued to provide success for Tech. The duo is on a two-match winning streak and has an 8-1 dual match record. Chopra/McDaniel are coming off an impressive 6-3 win over Georgia’s Ratiu/Blaydes on Monday (Feb. 5).
Chopra has also dominated singles action at court No. 2, earning a spot on the ITA rankings at No. 82. This season he is currently 8-1 in dual match competition.
Brancatelli earned a spot in the ITA ranking last fall after some impressive wins, including a win over No. 35 Pablo Alemany (Oct. 2023). Brancatelli currently sits at No. 98.
During the ITA Southeast Regional Tournament, Biagiotti advanced to the singles quarterfinal round, earning a spot on the ITA rankings to start the spring season. Despite a few losses, Biagiotti remains in the rankings and sits at No. 121.
