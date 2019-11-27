Tech Releases 2020 Softball Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball released its full 2020 slate on Wednesday afternoon, highlighted by three nonconference tournaments and four Atlantic Coast Conference series at Mewborn Field.

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Tech will also host the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Feb. 14-16) and the I-75 Challenge (Feb. 28-March 1) during nonconference play.

The White and Gold face off against 11 2019 NCAA Women’s College World Series participants including No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State.

Tech kicks off ACC action against Boston College, hosting the Eagles for a three-game series (March 6-8). During conference play, the Jackets also host Clemson (March 13-15) for the inaugural meeting and 2019 WCWS participants North Carolina (April 9-11) and Virginia Tech (April 24-26).

The Jackets’ full schedule can be viewed here.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.