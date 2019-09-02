Tech Releases 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

COMPLETE SCHEDULE

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will host five non-conference opponents during the regular season, including the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and face six 2018-19 postseason participants to begin the 2019-20 season. Also slated for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season are two tournaments in the Junkanoo Jam and Coqui Classic.

“We are looking forward to a challenging non-conference schedule that will test us in various ways,” commented Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner. “We will face very talented teams in our two tournaments like Texas A&M and Rice that feature some of the top players in the country. Houston is a dangerous team that defeated Georgia Tech last season in double overtime, so that contest will be exciting, and rivalry games seem to bring out the best in the competing teams, so we are expecting a great game at Georgia this season! The season can’t get here soon enough!”

The Yellow Jackets will open the Nell Fortner era with three home games, beginning with an exhibition contest against Clayton State on Oct. 30. The regular season officially gets underway with 2018-19 WNIT participant Houston visiting McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 5 followed by Grambling State on Nov. 10. Tech visits in-state rival Georgia on Nov. 17 before returning home to welcome cross-town rival Georgia State on Nov. 20.

Tech will spend Thanksgiving at the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas taking on Seton Hall, who earned a WNIT berth last season, to open the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Yellow Jackets will close the tournament facing either Rutgers, a 2018-19 NCAA participant, or Vanderbilt.

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge kicks-off the month of December with Wisconsin visiting The Flats on Dec. 5. The Jackets will make the short trip to Kennesaw State on Dec. 8 before hosting East Tennessee State on Dec. 15.

Tech will close the non-conference season in San Juan, Puerto Rico challenging a pair of 2018-19 NCAA Tournament participants in the Coqui Classic. The Jackets are set to face Texas A&M, which reached the NCAA round of 16 last season, and Rice, a first round NCAA Tournament participant, in the tournament.

2019 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

October

30 Clayton State (Exh) McCamish Pavilion

November

5 Houston McCamish Pavilion

10 Grambling State McCamish Pavilion

17 at Georgia Athens, Ga.

20 Georgia State McCamish Pavilion

28 vs. Seton Hall Bimini, Bahamas

29/30 vs. TBA Bimini, Bahamas

December

5 Wisconsin McCamish Pavilion

8 at Kennesaw State Kennesaw, Ga.

15 ETSU McCamish Pavilion

20 Texas A&M San Juan, Puerto Rico

21 Rice San Juan, Puerto Rico

