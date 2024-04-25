Tech Readies for Senior Weekend vs. Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (30-20, 11-10 ACC) begins its final series of the regular season this weekend against Virginia (30-16, 13-8 ACC). The Yellow Jackets will celebrate nine seniors this weekend (Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black, Chandler Dennis, Madison Dobbins, Tiffany Domingue, Abby Hughes, Blake Neleman, Jin Sileo and Sandra Beth Pritchett).

The White & Gold have secured the 19th 30-win season in program history and third of the Morales era. Should the Jackets sweep the series against UVA, they would tie the program record for the most home wins in a single season (24) set in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets have secured their spot in the 2024 ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. next month. Tech is currently No. 6 in the conference with an 11-10 record with an opportunity to finish as high as No. 4 or as low as No. 8 depending on the outcome of this series. Tickets for the tournament are available for purchase here

Game Information

Georgia Tech (30-20, 11-10 ACC) vs. Virginia (30-16, 13-8 ACC)

Friday, April 26 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, April 27 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, April 28 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Promotions

Friday – Swifties Night! (Tech’s Version) – Come out to Mewborn Field for a Taylor Swift themed night. Listen to Taylor’s greatest hits and make your own friendship bracelets.

Saturday – Senior Day – Fans are encouraged to stay after the game to honor our nine graduating seniors.

Parking

Parking for the series will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

• GT has hit 85 home runs, the 4th-most in program history, the most in a single season under Aileen Morales and more than the last two seasons HR output combined (83).

• Those 85 home runs are the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Jackets have hit 37 more home runs this year than last year, the highest increase in Division I.

• The offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 15 in on-base % (14th – .418), slugging % (8th – .573), home runs (4th – 85), runs/game (14th – 6.54) & walks (7th – 194).

• Tech is one of four teams in the country (also Miami (OH), Nevada and Virginia Tech) to have four players with 11 or more home runs: Mallorie Black (18), Sara Beth Allen (16), Madison Dobbins (13) and Tiffany Domingue (11).

• Mallorie Black leads the ACC with 19 home runs (4th in DI) and 60 RBI (6th in DI). Her 60 RBI is the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2011 (7th in program history) and her 19 HR rank 6th most in program history.

• Black (60) and Dobbins (53) have both eclipsed 50 RBI this year, just the 3rd set of teammates in program history to achieve 50 RBI seasons and the 1st since 2010.

• Allen tied the program record for most home runs in a game when she hit three at Auburn on April 6 – one of 19 players across Division I with a three HR game this season and one of only four Jackets to ever accomplish that – first since 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (25), the 10th most in Division I and 4th most in program history.

• Allen owns the 2nd most walks across all of Division I, drawing 45 free bases, the 4th most in a single season in program history. Those walks have helped her reach base in 19 straight games for the second time this season.

• Jin Sileo has stolen 12 bases this year. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

• The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the Power 5 to have four pitchers with 65+ innings pitched.

• GT is celebrating nine seniors this weekend. The senior class has contributed 65 HR (76.5%) and 221 RBI (72 %) while the pitchers (Neleman and Dennis) have pitched 43 % of the innings this season accounting for 13 wins.

