Tech Readies for I-75 Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball continues its homestand this weekend with the I-75 Challenge this weekend. The Jackets will take on four different teams across six games from Friday (Feb. 23) through Sunday (Feb. 25) at Mewborn Field.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 23

Game 1 | Georgia Tech vs. UNCG | 2 pm

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. Army | 4:30 pm

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

Saturday, Feb. 24

Game 3 | Georgia Tech vs. Robert Morris | 2 pm

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

Game 4 | Georgia Tech vs. UNCG | 4:30 pm

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

Sunday, Feb. 25

Game 5 | Georgia Tech vs. Ball St. | 9 am

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

Game 6 | Georgia Tech vs. Ball St. | 11 am

Live Stats | Live Stream on ACCNX

TV

All games this weekend will be streamed on ACC Network Extra

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the McCamish lot and in the Family Housing deck.

Promotions

This Friday is Heroes Day at Mewborn Field featuring a first pitch from Georgia Tech ROTC and a recognition of our service members.

Storylines

• The Yellow Jacket offense has been on a historic run of late, hitting 20 homeruns this season, the second-most in Division I and the most among the Power 5.

• The White & Gold has hit 19 home runs over its last seven games (since the first game of the Longwood doubleheader), the most in a six-game stretch in 13 seasons (20 HR – March 4-13, 2011).

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup. Nine different Jackets have connected for a long ball this season (Black (4), Hunter (4), Dobbins (3), Allen (2), Sileo (2), Tucker (2), Edgmon (1), Domingue (1) and Minghini (1)), the most among Power 5 teams headed into the weekend.

• Senior 3B Mallorie Black earned her first ACC Player of the Week honor for leading the Jackets with a .727 avg/.786 obp/1.182 slug. over the course of four games against No. 9 Stanford, No. 12 LSU, No. 22 Northwestern and Minnesota (RV) last week. Black reached base multiple times in each game, going 8 for 11 over the course of the Clearwater Invitational, adding two doubles, a home run, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a team-best six runs scored.

• Among Power 5 teams, the Jackets are tied for the fifth-most doubles (20) and own the 7th highest slugging % (.615).

• Seven Yellow Jackets were hitting over .300 through the opening 10 games of the season (Allen, Tucker, Black, Sileo, Vukadinocich, Edgmon and Hunter) – the most in the Aileen Morales era and the most in 10 seasons. (2014).

• Kinsey Norton secured her first win as a Yellow Jacket in her last appearance, pitching the final 3.0 innings against Georgia State while allowing only one baserunner, the most dominant 3+ inning outing of her career.

2024 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Georgia Tech softball 2024 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

