Tech Ranked 12th Nationally in AVCA Coaches Poll

AVCA Week 1 Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is ranked 12th nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Week One Fall Division I Coaches Poll, the AVCA announced on Wednesday. This marks Georgia Tech’s first appearance in the AVCA Coaches Poll top-15 since 2004.

Tech is one of just six ACC teams featured in the rankings, after splitting two hard-fought, five-set matches against Miami last week. The Yellow Jackets rank third in the ACC in hitting percentage (.271), while Matti McKissock ranks fifth in the conference in assists/set (9.71) and Julia Bergmann and Mariana Brambilla both rank in the top-10 in kills/set.

Teams in the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt are eligible for the AVCA Fall Division I Coaches Poll.

The Jackets open up at home next week, Oct. 7 and 8, against Florida State.

