Tech Protects Perfect O’Keefe Record, Celebrates 700th Win

THE FLATS – On a historic night in O’Keefe Gymnasium, Georgia Tech volleyball (3-1) recorded its 700th Division I win with a 3-1 defeat over Lipscomb on Thursday night to open the Hyatt Regency Invitational.

How it happened:

The teams came out trading points but it wasn’t long before the Jackets took the lead, using a block off the hands of senior Kodie Comby and sophomore Mariana Brambilla to incite Lipscomb to call the first timeout at 12-9. Tech kept at it, moving its lead to 16-10 on back-to-back attack errors and the Bisons burned their second timeout of the set. Tech allowed the Bisons to tack on eight more points but back-to-back kills from sophomore Mikaila Dowd gave Tech the first set win at 25-18.

Tech kept the momentum heading into the second set, jumping to a 11-6 lead on a kill from freshman Julia Bergmann. The Bisons battled back, using a 5-0 run to tie the set at 13-13 and Tech called its first timeout. The Bisons and the Jackets went back and forth but a kill from Bergmann to make it 20-19 turned the tides back in favor of the Jackets. Tech wouldn’t give up the lead again and the White and Gold took the 2-0 lead at 25-22.

The third set was another close one with the Bisons leading 15-13 at the media timeout. Lipscomb snuck ahead by three at 17-14 and Tech called timeout. Back-to-back kills from Bergmann combined with an attack error knotted the score at 17-17. Lipscomb edged back out and this time for good, pocketing the set at 25-20.

The Jackets bounced back in the fourth, easily taking a 6-1 lead to cause Lipscomb to call their first timeout. Tech just kept on rolling, pushing its lead to 10-1 on a kill from Brambilla. The White and Gold didn’t let up, leading 19-8 on a kill from freshman Erin Moss.

Up next:

The Jackets close out the invitational on Friday night with a 7 p.m. first serve against IUPUI on ACCNX. The match marks the first meeting between the programs.

Tech Tidbits

Bergmann recorded her third double-double of the season with 19 kills and 13 digs.

Tech saw three players with double-digit kills: Bergmann, Dowd (17) and Brambilla (15).

Bergmann matched her career-high in kills with 19.

Sophomore Matti McKissock recorded a career-high 53 assists after becoming the 13th Jacket to surpass the 1,000 assist mark last weekend.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.