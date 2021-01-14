Tech Preps for 2021 Clemson Invitational

Meet Information /// Meet Schedule /// Live Results /// Watch Live

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech track & field continues the first leg of its 2021 indoor season this weekend when the Yellow Jackets head back to Clemson, S.C., for the second consecutive week to compete at the Clemson Invitational on Jan. 15-16.

The Jackets will do battle with host Clemson, Kennesaw State, and Georgia.

The Invite is scheduled begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday with the women’s long jump & 60m hurdles. The women’s high jump will kick off Saturday’s action at 11 a.m.

Live streaming will be provided by ACCNX.

Live results for the Invite can be found here. A complete schedule of the Invite can be found here.

Tech’s opening weekend of competition saw two jumpers, freshman John Watkins & junior Attallah Smith, earn ACC Field Performer of the Week honors. Five Jackets took gold in their respective events at the Orange & Purple Elite Meet last weekend.

A group of 23 women and 20 men will be making the trip to Clemson.

Defending ACC Indoor 3000m champion Nicole Fegans is listed to return for her first indoor race since her championship run in South Bend last year. Junior pole vaulter Olivia Moore will likely lace it up for the first time in the 2021 season as well. She is coming off of a bronze medalist performance at the 2020 ACC Indoor Championships. Fellow junior Taylor Grimes looks to bounce back after a seventh-place showing in the 60m hurdles at last weekend’s Orange & Purple Elite Meet.

Sophomore Zach Jaeger and a swarm of men’s distance runners will tackle the 3000m on day two. Jaeger is fresh off a first-place race in the 1000m at the Orange & Purple Elite Meet. Brian Haunch will compete as the Jackets lone vaulter, while Watkins and Dylan Jean-Baptiste face the triple jump & 200m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no spectators allowed, this includes parents and non-competing athletes. Masks will be worn at all times until athletes are physically competing. Temperature checks will also be done upon arrival in front of the Outdoor Track.

