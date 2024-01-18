Tech Prepares for Vanderbilt Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field head to the Vanderbilt Invite this weekend for two days of competition in Nashville, Tenn. The meet will begin on Friday, Jan. 19 with the women’s pentathlon at 9:30 a.m. Competition will continue Saturday, Jan. 20 with the men’s pentathlon at 8:30 a.m.

Last weekend at the Clemson Invite, Ameia Wilson was a top performer for the Jackets. In day one of competition, Wilson earned a second-place mark of 6.03 meters (19-9.5) in the women’s long jump.

Tech will be led by several veteran performers at the Commodore Invite. The running events will feature Jameson Miller, Lydia Troupe, Helena Lindsay and Zach Jaeger. The field events will feature Omar Arnaout, Shanty Papakosta and John Watkins.

Participating Teams: Alabama A&M, Alabama-Huntsville, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay State, Belmont, Carson Newman, Cumberland, Eastern Kentucky, Erskiene, Georgia, Georgia State, Grambling, Harding, Hendrix, Jacksonville State (Ala.), Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lee, Lenior Rhyne, Life University, Lincoln Memorial, Lindenwood, Lipscomb, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi College, Missouri, Montreat College, Murray State, Ole Miss, Rhodes College, St. Louis, Southern Miss, Talladega, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee Wesleyan, Trevecca, Tusculum, University of the Incarnate Word, Vanderbilt and West Georgia

