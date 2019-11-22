Tech Prepares for Home Finale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (18-8) concludes its regular season home schedule this weekend, facing off against Clemson on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. before taking on Notre Dame on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets celebrate senior night on Friday night against Clemson, honoring their five seniors: Kodie Comby, Emily Becker, Coral Kazaroff, Lexi Dorn and Simone Spencer. The Jackets head into the weekend tied for second in the ACC along with the Fighting Irish. Tech took the first meeting against the Tigers in Clemson earlier this season with a 3-0 sweep, kicking off what would be an eight-match winning streak for the Jackets. Notre Dame came up with the 3-1 win earlier this season in South Bend, Ind.

Parking:

Fans can park in the McCamish (E65) and East O’Keefe (E63) lots.

Follow along:

Live Stats

Friday vs. Clemson

ACCNX

Sunday vs. Notre Dame

ACCNX

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

