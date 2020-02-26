Tech Poised for ACC Indoor Championships in South Bend

Live Results | ACCNX Stream | Meet Info | Meet Schedule | Heat Sheets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s track & field program will be headed to South Bend, Ind., for the 2020 ACC Indoor Championships on Feb. 27-29 at the Loftus Sports Center.

Live results for the three-day meet can be found here. Thursday and Friday’s competitions will be streamed by ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Regular season men’s and women’s performance lists for the 2019-20 ACC indoor track & field season can be found here. Top marks for the Georgia Tech crews leading into the 2020 ACC Indoor Championships can be found here. The top-six finishers in each event will earn All-ACC and the top-three in the relay events will also earn conference honors.

The opening day of championships will see the Jackets competing in the men’s and women’s DMR races starting at 7 p.m. (EST). Day two will feature most of Tech’s athletes participating in their respective events with finals taking place on the final day. 44 student-athletes will be making the trip to The Hoosier State.

The Yellow Jacket women are led by senior Bria Matthews and sophomore Olivia Moore in the field events. Matthews is the defending triple jump champion for indoors in the ACC and currently owns the 18th-best mark in NCAA Division I in that event. Moore boasts the fifth-best pole vault clearing in the conference at 4.07m.

Juniors Nicole Fegans and Kim Hallowes will lead the distance crew on the track. Fegans has had a historic indoor season as she has broken three school records in two events (mile & 3000m) during the 2019-20 campaign. Hallowes recently set a PR of 4:47.28 in the mile at the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 14 and is listed to race in that event on Friday along with two other Yellow Jackets (Claire Mortiz & Mary Claire Solomon). Both Fegans and Hallowes will also line up in the women’s DMR on Thursday with freshman Ilene Soleyn and sophomore Jordynn Tyndall.

The women’s sprints squad looks to be strongly represented backed behind sophomore Taylor Grimes and freshman Anna Witherspoon in the 60m hurdles. Grimes currently sports the third-best regular season conference mark in the 60m hurdles at 8.26, with Witherspoon making her way into the top-10 at 8.39. Grimes’s versatility will be on full display throughout the weekend as she will join Matthews in the triple jump.

On the men’s side of things Tech currently owns four top-10 marks in the ACC in four separate events.

Freshman Brian Hauch will lead the Jackets in the field events and has a chance to make podium in the men’s pole vault as he currently tied for the fifth best mark in the conference at 4.95m.

Junior Anthony Brooks headlines the men’s DMR squad and will race in one of the toughest 400m dash fields in the country on Friday. Brooks’s time of 47.48 puts him in the No.7 spot in the ACC.

The men’s distance team will see senior Matt McBrien line up in the men’s 5000m run on Friday, while junior Andrew Kent will take on the 3000m on the final day of championships. McBrien has set PRs in the 3000m (8:24.40) and 5000m (14:28.48) events during the 2019-20 season showing great improvement in his final season in the White & Gold. Kent finished second at the Vanderbilt Invitational in mid-January in the 3000m as he set a new personal best mark at 8:06.63; earlier in February Kent placed sixth in the 3000m at the Iowa State Classic, a meet historically know for its depth in the distance discipline.

