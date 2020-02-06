Tech Picked Third in Preseason ACC Coaches Poll

2020 Ticket Information | Full Schedule | Purchase Single-Game Tickets

THE FLATS – Defending ACC Coastal Division Champions Georgia Tech baseball were picked to finish third in the division by the league’s coaches in its annual preseason poll, it was announced Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets enter 2020 with four top-25 rankings that include spots at No. 19 by D1Baseball, No. 21 by Baseball America and No. 22 by USA Today and NCBWA. The Jackets return five of eight position starters from last season to go along with the addition to newcomers from the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

On the mound, Tech returns redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes and sophomores RHP Cort Roedig and LHP Luke Bartnicki, while also seeing the return of RHP Andy Archer after missing last year due to injury. Tech will also feature a host of veterans in the field, including juniors Michael Guldberg, Colin Hall, Baron Radcliff and Luke Waddell, as well as seniors Austin Wilhite and Jackson Webb. Guldberg and Radcliff are both coming off all-ACC seasons.

Those six Jackets combined to hit .304 on the ACC’s best offensive unit, accounting for a whopping 371 hits and 202 RBI.

A host of ticketing options remain available for Georgia Tech's 2020 regular season at ramblinwreck.com. Just eight days from Opening Day, the Yellow Jackets are offering single-game tickets and two highly popular packages – Six-Game Mini-Plan and Baseball Flex Pack – that allow fans greater flexibility in attending games at three-time Field of the Year Russ Chandler Stadium. Season tickets also remain available and are the only way to guarantee the best seats in the house for all 33 home games, while providing benefits such as postseason priority ticketing and special discounts for friends and family.

