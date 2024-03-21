Tech Performs Well In Day One of FSU Relays

TALLAHASSEE, FL – In day one of the FSU Relay, the Jackets competed in four different field events and were led by Cameron O’Neal andCamille Trotman.

In the men’s long jump, O’Neal placed second with a mark of 7.48 (24-6.5). Omar Arnaout jumped a third-place mark of 2.08 meters (6-9.75) in the men’s high jump.

Trotman finished in a three-way tie for second place in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.64 meters (5-4.5). Carla du Plessis also competed for Tech, finishing fifth with a mark of 1.59 (5-2.5).

Ameia Wilson and Jillian Catton were in action today for Tech, competing in the women’s long jump. Wilson finished third with a mark of 6.33 meters (20-9.25) and Catton finished 9th with a mark of 5.74 meters (18-10.00). Kelsey Chambers also competed today and finished with a mark of 5.03 meters (16-6.00).

UP NEXT

The Jackets will be back in action for day two of the FSU Relay tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. The weather is being monitored and event times are subject to change updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GT_trackNfield on X.

