Tech Opens Invite with School Record, Gold Medal

Ilgenfritz broke her own school record in the 500 free, turning in a B qualifying time of 4:41.64. She beat her previous record, which she set at last season’s ACC Championships, by more than three seconds.

“I’m really happy with the way we competed today, I thought it was a strong first day with a lot of good swims,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “Emily swam a great 500 free and broke a school record today, Caio won the 200 IM, and we set a lot of PRs and season-best times. I was also really proud of our divers. Carly, Ruben and Jacob all finished top-10. Overall, I’m really pleased to be placed where we are after day one and I think we can build on that going forward.”

After Day 1, the men’s team is in second place with 257 points behind ACC foe No. 17 Florida State and ahead of No. 6 Florida. The women’s team is currently fourth with 138 points behind only No. 1 Florida, No. 23 North Carolina and Alabama.

THE FLATS – Senior Emily Ilgenfritz set a new school record and the Jackets recorded four NCAA B qualifying times on a strong first day at the Georgia Tech Invitational on Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Caio Pumputis won the 200 IM handily with a B qualifying time of 1:44.40, while Corben Miles (19.62) and Austin Daniel (19.93) each turned in B qualifying times in the 50 free, with Daniel also setting a new PR.

On the boards, Carly Doi finished third on the 1-meter with a Zone qualifying score of 282.75, setting a new PR and landing her 10th on the Jackets’ all-time list. Freshman Ruben Lechuga was Tech’s top finisher on the 3-meter board, turning in a Zone qualifying score of 354.20.

The Georgia Tech Invitational continued on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the McAuley Aquatic Center with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals starting at 5:30 p.m. Both prelims and finals will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Men’s Highlights

Junior Christian Ferraro turned in a personal-best 500 free time (4:24.06) in his prelim, good for seventh on Georgia Tech’s all-time list. He also earned a 50 free PR in his prelim earlier in the day, finishing in 20.08.

Freshman Dylan Scott was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 500 free final, touching the wall fifth overall in 4:24.47, good for ninth on Tech’s all-time list. He was followed immediately behind by Joonas Koski (4:25.42) and Ferraro (4:25.57).

The 200 free relay group of Miles, Daniel, Ferraro and Pumputis finished fourth with a time of 1:18.69, which ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list.

To cap the night, the 400 medley relay team of Barone, Pumputis, Ferraro and Daniel finished fifth with a time of 3:10.79, good for sixth all-time.

Women’s Highlights

Senior Kristen Hepler’s 200 IM time of 2:00.64 ranks third on the program’s all-time list and is a new personal best, while freshman McKenzie Campbell’s 200 IM prelim time of 2:03.63 currently ranks ninth on the Jackets’ all-time list.

The 200 free relay group of freshman Imane El Barodi, junior Allie Paschal, junior Grace Mauldin and junior Catriona MacGregor (1:33.28) and the 400 medley relay group of senior Caroline Lee, Hepler, Campbell and Ilgenfritz (3:43.14) each finished sixth and turned in season-best times in their respective races.

Tech Tidbits:

*Pumputis turned in his first B qualifying time of the day in his 200 IM prelim (1:48.93).

*Ilgenfritz also earned a B qualifying time of 4:45.65 and finished 4th in her 500 free prelim.

*Brennan Day set a PR in the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 1:51.42.

*Sophomore Tanner Doan finished seventh and swam a personal-best 1:48.62 in the 200 IM.

*Sophomore Madd Hadd earned a PR in the 500 free prelim with a time of 4:56.42.

*MacGregor (23.57), Lee (23.75), sophomore Macleary Moran (24.38) and senior Chloe Miller (24.48) earned PRs in their 50 free prelims.

*Sophomore Tyler Branscombe (20.69) and junior Leon Warnakulasuriya (21.37) earned PRs in their 50 free prelims.

