Tech Opens Indoor Season at Clemson Saturday

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech track & field opens its 2021 indoor season this Saturday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Clemson, S.C., for the Orange & Purple Elite Meet on Jan. 9.

The meet marks the first of six straight weekends of competition to kick off the new year for Tech. A group of 17 men and 19 women will make the trip to The Palmetto State.

Field events will begin at 10 a.m. (EST), with the track events starting at noon (EST). There will be preliminary rounds in the 60m Hurdles and the 60m Dash, with all other running events being ran in sections based on time entries. For field events there will be prelims & finals in the horizontal jumps & throwing events.

Live results for the meet can be found here. A complete schedule of Saturday’s meet can be found here.

“Coming off the longest holiday break we have ever had, we’re excited about getting the indoor season started this weekend at Clemson,” said head women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “A lot of work from our student-athletes, coaches and sports medicine staff has gone into getting us to this point. Safety for our student-athletes and staff backed by good decision-making will guide us. The team is anxious to line up and do what they are passionate about, competing to the best of their abilities and becoming the best they can be.”

The Jackets return five All-ACC student-athletes on the women’s side as hurdler/jumper Taylor Grimes, long-distance runner Nicole Fegans, pole vaulter Olivia Moore and hurdler Anna Witherspoon will all lace it up again for Tech this year.

Last season Fegans qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division I National Championships in the 3000m, ranking as high as No. 14 in the country, prior to the cancelation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Tech men look to be led by sprinter Anthony Brooks & long-distance runner Andrew Kent this indoor season. Brooks (400m) & Kent (5000m) each earned All-ACC honors last year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no spectators allowed, this includes parents and non-competing athletes. Masks will be worn at all times until athletes are physically competing. Temperature checks will also be done upon arrival in front of the Outdoor Track.

