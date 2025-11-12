Tech Opens Home and Home With Clemson With Sweep

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – CLEM 23)

The opening set was the closest between Tech and Clemson with the Tigers sporting a match high .314 attack percentage compared to Tech’s .286 attack percentage. Despite the lower attack percentage, Tech recorded 20 kills compared to Clemson’s 13 to ultimately take the set one win. Clemson jumped out in front of Tech to begin the match as an eight-point scoring run forced the Jackets to trail, 9-2. Tech battled back to tie the match 18-18 and even took the lead 19-18 to gain a slight advantage over Clemson going into the final points of the set. The Yellow Jackets went on to claim the final two points after being tied 23-23 late in set one. Fiedorowicz was nothing shy of phenomenal in the first set as she recorded nine kills on 16 swings with only one error, along with two digs and one solo block. Soares began the match leading both teams with 17 assists as well as recording six digs.

Set 2 (GT 25 – CLEM 17)

Set two saw Tech improve across the board with a .375 attack percentage and six blocks on defense, while holding Clemson to only 10 kills and a .088 attack percentage. The Jackets began the second set outscoring Clemson 12-8 until the Tigers took a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Tech could not be stopped as it continued to outscore Clemson 11-4, to establish an eight-point lead (23-12). Despite a late five-point effort from the Tigers, Mambu and Pierce delivered the final kills to take set two. Mambu was the set two leader with seven kills on 10 swings and not a single attack error. Soares tallied another 14 assists this time on 27 attempts, good for a .519 assist percentage. Defensively, Mambu had one block while Garibaldi had four block assists and Soares had three.

Set 3 (GT 25 – CLEM 18)

The Jackets were absolutely unmatched offensively in set three as Fiedorowicz (5), Garibaldi (4), Mambu (4), and Despaigne (3) made up Tech’s 16-kill final set. Tech saw one of its most precisely executed offensive performances in set three with a .652 attack percentage and only one attack error. Both teams traded points until a three-point run gave Tech enough room to gain momentum. Following a Clemson timeout, Tech went on to outscore the Tigers, 8-5, to establish a six-point lead (20-14). With a comfortable lead, Tech was able to wrap up the match in three sets. Soares collected her final 15 assists on 20 attempts (.750 assist percentage). Fiedorowicz recorded two final solo blocks in the third set while Garibaldi had three final block assists.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return home to The Flats to host the Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The match is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

