Tech Named No. 3 National Seed of NCAA Tournament

Atlanta Regional Central

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has earned a No. 3 National Seed for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday.

Joining Georgia Tech on The Flats will be Florida A&M, Coastal Carolina and Auburn.

The No. 3 seeding is the highest for the Yellow Jackets since 2005 when Tech was a No. 2 seed and is its fifth time as a top-4 National Seed.

The ACC Coastal Division Champion and ACC Tournament Runner-Up Yellow Jackets (41-17) will make its 32nd appearances in the NCAA Tournament and host the opening round for the 12th time in program history and first since 2011.

The Jackets are 63-52 (.547) all-time in Regional action and are 24-13 (.649) when playing the opening round of the tournament on The Flats at its home, Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets will play its first game of the Regional on Friday, May 31 against Florida A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Full ticketing and Atlanta Regional information can be found on the Regional Central page by clicking HERE.