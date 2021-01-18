Jackets Garner Pair of Top-10 Wins to Close Out MLK Invite

Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis won three out of four doubles matches, and saw Andres Martin defeat the No. 9 ranked singles player to wrap up the final day of the MLK Invitational Tournament, Monday afternoon at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Tech picked up two wins over top-20 ranked opponents in doubles, going 9-4 in doubles throughout the weekend. To cap-off the Invite Martin, ranked No. 59 in singles, beat No. 9 Trent Bryde, 6-2, 6-4, in a dominant defense of court one.

The doubles pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher were named doubles tournament winners for the second consecutive year.

“We are not where we need to be but we did some good thing,” said Byers Men’s Head Tennis Coach Kenny Thorne. “We had some solid doubles results. We need to improve in singles and show up with simple game plans and execute. We aren’t far away but it’s time for our guys to take ownership.”