Jackets Garner Pair of Top-10 Wins to Close Out MLK Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis won three out of four doubles matches, and saw Andres Martin defeat the No. 9 ranked singles player to wrap up the final day of the MLK Invitational Tournament, Monday afternoon at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.
Tech picked up two wins over top-20 ranked opponents in doubles, going 9-4 in doubles throughout the weekend. To cap-off the Invite Martin, ranked No. 59 in singles, beat No. 9 Trent Bryde, 6-2, 6-4, in a dominant defense of court one.
The doubles pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher were named doubles tournament winners for the second consecutive year.
“We are not where we need to be but we did some good thing,” said Byers Men’s Head Tennis Coach Kenny Thorne. “We had some solid doubles results. We need to improve in singles and show up with simple game plans and execute. We aren’t far away but it’s time for our guys to take ownership.”
Facing off against No. 10 Georgia to start the day off in doubles, No. 31 ranked McDaniel and Schelcher beat the No. 8 pairing in the country, Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink, 6-3, on court one.
Then, the No. 41 ranked redshirt-freshman duo of Martin and Keshav Chopra captured a big win, defeating No. 20 Blake Croyder/Philip Henning, 6-2, on court two. And finally Cole Gromley and Brandon McKinney made quick work of Erik Grevelius/Billy Rowe, winning court three in a 6-4 showing.
McDaniel/Schelcher, Chopra/Martin and Gromley/McKinney all went undefeated in doubles at the Invitational.
Tech won three out of seven singles matches against the Bulldogs. Chopra beat Georgia’s Baptiste Anselmo in just two sets, but went to the wire each time winning 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). Brandon Freestone ended the evening with a 6-3, 6-3 win in singles against Britton Johnston.
The singles tournament winner was South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues.
Next up for Georgia Tech is a double-header slotted for Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Doubles
ct1 No. 31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. No. 8 Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink (Georgia) 6-3
ct2 No. 41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. No. 20 Blake Croyder/Philip Henning (Georgia) 6-2
ct3 Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney(Georgia Tech) def. Erik Grevelius/Billy Rowe (Georgia) 6-4
ct4 Baptiste Anselmo/Britton Johnston (Georgia) def. Zummy Bauer/Brandon Freestone(Georgia Tech) 7-5
Singles
ct1 No. 59 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. No. 9 Trent Bryde (Georgia) 6-2, 6-4
ct2 No. 73 Tyler Zink (Georgia) def. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) 6-0, 7-6 (6)
ct3 Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Baptiste Anselmo (Georgia) 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)
ct4 Blake Croyder (Georgia) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 6-2
ct5 Billy Rowe (Georgia) def. Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 6-1
ct6 Erik Grevelius (Georgia) def. Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 6-4
ct7 Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Britton Johnston (Georgia) 6-3, 6-3
