Tech-Miami Draws Average of 3.46 Million Viewers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 28-23 win over No. 4-ranked and previously unbeaten Miami (Fla.) drew an average of 3.46 million viewers on ESPN last Saturday, making it the highest-viewed college football game on cable television since Week One of the season.

The 3.46 million average viewers included a peak audience of 5.3 million viewers, as the Yellow Jackets held off the Hurricanes to move to 6-1 against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents since Brent Key took over as Tech’s head coach in 2022.

Overall, the Jackets’ win over Miami was the fourth-most-watched college football game of the season on cable. The largest audience to watch a college football game on cable in the United States this season remains Georgia Tech’s season-opening 24-21 win over Florida State on ESPN (4.99 million viewers), giving the Jackets two of cable’s four most-watched games of 2024.

Tech wins over FSU and Miami have also been two of the four most-watched ACC games of 2024 on any network (cable or broadcast TV).

Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) returns to ESPN on Thursday, Nov. 21 when it hosts NC State for a nationally televised ACC duel. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

