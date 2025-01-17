Tech Men’s Tennis Set for Trio of Weekend Matches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis gears up for a trio of matches this holiday weekend, traveling to No. 19 Alabama for a match on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m., before returning to The Flats on Monday, Jan. 20 for a double-header against Wofford (10 a.m./2 p.m.). All three matches will be streamed, and live scoring will be available.

Georgia Tech (1-0) at No. 19 Alabama (0-0)

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 12 p.m. EST | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Georgia Tech (1-0) vs Wofford (0-0)

Monday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream

Live Stats – Match 1 | Match 2

| Free admission

Parking: Family Housing Deck

Tech is coming off a season opening win against Charlotte, defeating the 49ers 5-2 a week ago. In the match, The Yellow Jackets claimed the doubles point and four of six singles courts. In the win, newcomer Christophe Clement got his first dual match win as a Yellow Jacket.

Tech returns seven from last year’s roster – Krish Arora, Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Gabriele Brancatelli, Owen DeMuth, Rohan Sachdev and Elias Shokry, while adding freshman Gianluca Carlini and transfer Nate Bonetto and Christophe Clement.

After a strong fall slate, multiple Yellow Jackets are ranked in the latest ITA poll (Dec. 3). Bonetto is the lone Yellow Jacket ranked in the singles ranking, coming in at No. 90, while four doubles duos are ranked – Arora/Clement (No. 19), Bonetto/Carlini (No. 44), Clement/Carlini (No. 46) and Brancatelli/Biagiotti (No. 58).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com