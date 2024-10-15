Tech Men’s Tennis Gears Up for ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis hits the road for its second tournament of the fall season, staying in-state at the University of Georgia for ITA Southeast Regionals.

The tournament is the second of four qualifying pathways for the NCAA Division I Individual Championships, which will take place November 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Live streaming and live stats can be found on the tournament central page.

Nine Yellow Jackets will play in the tournament – Krish Arora, Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Nate Bonetto Gabriele Brancatelli, Gianluca Carlini, Christophe Clement, Owen DeMuth and Rohan Sachdev. All nine will compete in singles play, and everyone but DeMuth will compete in doubles action.

Arora, Bauer, Carlini, DeMuth and Sachdev open play in singles qualifying, while Biagiotti, Bonetto, Brancatelli and Clement will start in the main draw.

Each regional will consist of a singles main draw of 64 and a doubles main draw of 32. Two singles finalists from each regional will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship, while the doubles champion from each region will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com