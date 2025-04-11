Tech Men’s Tennis Falls to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C.– The Yellow Jackets fell in their final regular season match, losing 4-0 to Clemson on the road.

Clemson struck first in doubles, with the No. 36 duo of Max Smith and Noa Vukadin defeating Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini 6-3. The Tigers gained a 1-0 advantage on the day following a win from the number three spot, where Viktor Markov and Matt Pitts got a 6-3 win over Tech’s Richard Biagiotti and Christophe Clement.

The home team extended its lead to 2-0 following a win from the number one singles spot, where Vukadin earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tech’s Gabriele Brancatelli.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead on the day with a 6-4, 6-3 win from court five, with Smith getting the win over Tech’s Biagiotti.

Clemson clinched the match with a win from Edoardo Ligniere on court six, with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Robert Bauer from Tech.

Tech now awaits their seeding for the ACC Tournament, with action in Cary starting on Wednesday, April 16th.

Clemson 4, Georgia Tech 0

Singles

#57 Noa Vukadin (CU) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-2, 6-1 Viktor Markov (CU) vs. #114 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-3, 1-6, 2-3, unfinished Romain Gales (CU) vs. #109 Christophe Clement (GT) 4-6, 6-3, 0-1, unfinished Marko Mesarovic (CU) vs. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-7 (5-7), 0-2, unfinished Max Smith (CU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-3 Edoardo Ligniere (CU) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

#36 Max Smith/Noa Vukadin (CU) def. #11 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3 Krish Arora/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. #35 Romain Gales/Max Damm (CU) 4-4, unfinished Viktor Markov/Matt Pitts (CU) def. Richard Biagiotti/Christophe Clement (GT) 6-3

