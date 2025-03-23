Tech Men’s Tennis Falls in Road Match at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Yellow Jackets suffered their second loss of their weekend road trip, falling 4-2 to Florida State in Tallahassee. The loss moves Tech to 12-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play.

Tech took a quick 1-0 lead in the match following two doubles wins, with the first coming from the Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini, who cruised to a 6-1 win over the No. 6 ranked team of Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane.

Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer closed out doubles action with a 6-2 win from the number three spot, defeating Florida State’s Azariah Rusher and Corey Craig to put Tech up 1-0.

Florida State evened the match at 1-1 following a win from the number six spot, where Tech’s Richard Biagiotti fell 1-6, 2-6 to FSU’s Rusher.

The home squad took a 2-1 lead over Tech with a win from the number five singles spot, with J. Dous-Karpenschif defeating Carlini 6-3, 6-3.

The Seminoles extended their lead to 3-1 with a win from singles court two, where No. 40 Jamie Connell got a straight set win over No. 109 Bonetto, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Christophe Clement put the match at 3-2 with a straight set win over Bulte, downing the Seminole 6-4, 7-5.

Florida State clinched the win following a win from court four, where Erik Schiessl defeated Tech’s Krish Arora 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3.

Tech returns to The Flats for the final homestand of the season, welcoming in NC State on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday.

#38 Georgia Tech 2, #37 Florida State 4

Singles

#14 Corey Craig (FSU) vs. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 4-1, unfinished #40 Jamie Connel (FSU) def. #109 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-4, 6-1 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Alex Bulte (FSU) 6-4, 7-5 Erik Schiessl (FSU) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 J. Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3, 6-3 Azariah Rusher (FSU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

#20 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. #6 Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane (FSU) 6-1 J. Dous-Karpenschif/Erik Schiessl (FSU) vs. #59 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) 4-3, unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Azariah Rusher/Corey Craig (FSU) 6-2

