Men’s Hoops Opens February vs. #21/22 Louisville

THE FLATS – Back home after playing four road games in the last six, Georgia Tech faces its first top-25 team in more than a month Saturday when it hosts No. 21/22 Louisville at 3:45 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (9-12, 3-7 ACC) opens the month of February having gone 2-5 in the month of January with wins over Boston College and Virginia Tech, both at home. The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 71-68 defeat at Notre Dame Tuesday, are 9-5 overall at home this season, 3-2 on conference play.

Louisville (16-5, 9-1 ACC) comes to Atlanta riding a 10-game winning streak, the last eight of which were conference games, and is one game behind Duke in second place in the ACC standings. The Cardinals, 5-0 on the road in ACC games this season, won seven of those eight by double digits.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on The CW Network, which is available on Atlanta on Peachtree TV. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 385 and the SiriusXM app.