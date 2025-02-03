Tech Men’s Basketball Visits No. 21 Clemson

THE FLATS – Fresh off its first win of the season against a top-25 team, Georgia Tech gets another opportunity Tuesday night when the Yellow Jackets travel to No. 21 Clemson for a 9 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers captured a 70-59 victory over Tech in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7 ACC) opened the month of February with a 77-70 victory over Louisville Saturday at McCamish Pavilion, its second win in its last three games. All four of the Yellow Jackets’ ACC wins this season have come at home, including Notre Dame, Boston College and Virginia Tech. But Tech remains in search of its first road win (0-6). The Jackets are one of four teams tied for 11th place at 4-7 on league play.

Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC), alone in second place in the ACC, one game behind Duke, extended its current winning streak to six games Saturday with a 68-58 win at NC State, and the Tigers have matched the best ACC start in program history. Clemson is 11-1 at home, with its only loss coming Dec. 14 in overtime to Memphis, and its only ACC loss occurred at Louisville on Jan. 7.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 381 and the SiriusXM app.