Tech Men’s Basketball Completes Non-Conference Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against Mississippi State on Dec. 3 highlights a 10-game home slate as the Yellow Jackets have completed their 2025-26 non-conference schedule.

Joining Mississippi State and previously announced contests at Georgia (Nov. 14) and in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla. (Nov. 28 vs. DePaul and Nov. 29 vs. Drake or LSU) are nine games at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech opens its third season under head coach Damon Stoudamire with three straight home games against Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 3), Bryant (Nov. 7) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 10) before the Yellow Jackets visit Georgia for the Friday night, Nov. 14 renewal of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate in Athens.

The UGA game begins a string of three-straight contests against in-state foes that includes Georgia Southern (Nov. 18) and West Georgia (Nov. 23) at McCamish Pavilion leading into the Jackets’ trip to Destin.

Tech is at home the entire month of December, beginning with Mississippi State and hosting Monmouth (Dec. 6), Marist (Dec. 16) and Lafayette (Dec. 20) before breaking for Christmas. The Jackets then host Florida A&M Dec. 29 before beginning its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

The Yellow Jackets know their ACC opponent rotation for 2025-26, but the complete schedule with dates and TV will be announced at a later date. Tech will host Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion in 2025-26, and will travel to Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech. The Jackets will not play SMU.

Schedule notes: Not including Georgia and Mississippi State, Tech has faced Florida A&M the most, winning all nine games in a series that began in 1992, with the most recent meeting in 2020 … Tech has faced Georgia Southern (2023) and West Georgia (2024) most recently, both under Stoudamire … The Yellow Jackets last faced Maryland-Eastern Shore and Monmouth in 1985, and have never faced Bryant … If Tech meets Drake in the Emerald Coast Classic, it will have played four teams nicknamed Bulldogs (Bryant, Drake, Georgia, Mississippi State)

2025-26 GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 3 Mon. MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Nov. 7 Fri. BRYANT Nov. 10 Mon. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA Nov. 14 Fri. at Georgia Nov. 18 Tue. GEORGIA SOUTHERN Nov. 23 Sun. WEST GEORGIA Nov. 28 Fri. vs. DePaul (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.) Nov. 29 Sat. vs. Drake or LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.) Dec. 3 Wed. MISSISSIPPI STATE (ACC/SEC Challenge) Dec. 6 Sat. MONMOUTH Dec. 16 Tue. MARIST Dec. 20 Sat. LAFAYETTE Dec. 29 Mon. FLORIDA A&M

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.

SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE

Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member