Tech Men Listed in Preseason ITA National Rankings

ITA Division I Preseason National Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis redshirt freshmen Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel, Keshav Chopra and redshirt-sophomore Pablo Schelcher represented the Yellow Jackets in the Oracle ITA Division I Preseason Rankings released on Wednesday.

McDaniel and Schelcher were slotted as the No. 31 doubles pairing in the nation, while Martin and Chopra ranked No. 41.

McDaniel paired up with senior Carlos Divar to take down No. 33 Miami’s 15th ranked doubles duo of Franco Aubone/Benjamin Hannestad 6-2 on Feb. 23, 2020. Schelcher went 2-0 in ACC doubles play in 2020 picking up wins over No. 40 Clemson’s Mike Agee/Jacob Jahn ,6-3, (Feb. 28) and No. 15 Florida State’s Sebastian Arcila/Marcus Walters ,6-3, (March 1).