Tech Men Finish Strong on Final Day of ACCs

Greensboro, N.C. – Seven swimmers earned NCAA qualifying times as the Georgia Tech men turned in a number of top-10 program bests and personal bests on the final day of the ACC Championships, Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Christian Ferraro swam his way to the A final in the 200 fly, finishing sixth overall in an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:42.93. He was joined in the event by Clay Hering (1:44.53) and Tim Slanschek (1:44.96), who each also earned B times with their finishes.

Caio Pumputis was Tech’s top finisher in the 200 breast, finishing first in the B final with an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:55.32. Jonathan Yang also earned his way to the 200 breast final, finishing in 1:59.39. And Darren Lim made the C final of the 100 free, finishing in 43.82.

In the 1650 free, Cale Russell (15:13.41) and Dylan Scott (15:14.45) each earned NCAA B qualifying times, which lands them sixth and eighth, respectively, on Tech’s all-time list in the event. Joonas Koski also finished with an NCAA B qualifying time, touching the wall in 15:25.59. Daniel Jacobs (15:29.58) and Josh Cohen (15:38.14) each earned personal bests, while Brennan Day (15:48.37) rounded out the event for the Jackets.

And in the 400 free relay, the team of Lim, Kyle Barone, Pumputis and Ferraro finished in 2:55.06, which is good for 10th on the program’s all-time list.

“Overall I’m proud of our team but I think we could have done better at conference. We still have one last meet left with or Last Chance meet next week. We are going to try to get more guys to make NCAAs. The season isn’t over and we still have to keep a strong energy.”

