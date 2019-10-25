Tech Matches Program Record with Fifth-Straight Sweep

Box Score THE FLATS – Matching the program record with its fifth-straight Atlantic Coast Conference sweep, Georgia Tech volleyball (13-7, 6-3 ACC) took down RV Florida State (12-6, 6-3) 3-0 in front of a roaring crowd in O’Keefe Gymnasium on Friday night.

How it happened:

Florida State took the first real lead of the first set, take a 10-5 edge over the Jackets. Tech battled its way back to tie the set at 12-12 on a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser. The teams went back and forth, trading points and the lead. The Seminoles went up 23-21 but the White and Gold took four-straight points to overtake FSU for the 25-23 win on a block from Kaiser and freshman Julia Bergmann.

Tech carried the momentum into the second set using an 8-0 run with sophomore Mariana Brambilla at the service line to lead 11-2. Florida State found some offense but the Jackets stayed ahead and easily took the set at 25-12 on a kill from sophomore Matti McKissock.

Tech kept rolling in the third, taking a 10-5 lead on a kill from Kaiser and Florida State called its first timeout. The Jackets were on fire, using a 7-0 run to take a comfortable lead at 13-5 on a kill from Brambilla. Florida State only managed to put eight more points on board in the set before the Jackets stormed away with the victory at 25-13 in the third on a service error. Tech allowed only 25 points over the final two sets.

Up next:

The Jackets finish out the homestand on Sunday, Oct. 27 against Miami at 12 p.m. on RSN. Fans local to the Atlanta area can watch the game on Fox Sports South.

Tech Tidbits:

Tech matched the program record of five-consecutive ACC sweeps from the 2003 season.

Tech beat the Seminoles for the first time since 2013.

Brambilla recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Brambilla’s four service aces were a career high for the sophomore.

Sophomore Mikaila Dowd recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 10 digs.

