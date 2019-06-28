Tech Makes Big Leap in Directors’ Cup Standings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics made a 55-spot year-over-year jump in the final 2018-19 Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup Standings, which were announced by the National Association for Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) on Friday.

Buoyed by nine of its 17 teams scoring points based on NCAA postseason participation, Georgia Tech finished 66th in the final 2018-19 Directors’ Cup standings, up 55 spots from its No. 121 finish in 2017-18.

The No. 66 ranking is the Yellow Jackets’ highest since it finished 59th in 2010-11. Additionally, the nine teams that contributed to the cause (football, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, women’s tennis, golf and baseball) are the most for Tech since 12 teams scored Directors’ Cup points for the Jackets in 2009-10.

Georgia Tech’s No. 66 Directors’ Cup ranking is particularly impressive given that Tech fields the second-fewest teams (17) among all institutions in the NCAA’s Power Five conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference). Notable programs that Georgia Tech finished ahead of in the final 2018-19 standings include ACC rivals Clemson (No. 73), Boston College (No. 87) and Pitt (No. 137).

“I am very proud of the progress that we made across the board this year, as evidenced by our huge leap in the final Learfield/IMG Directors’ Cup standings,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Our coaches, staff and especially our student-athletes deserve a lot of credit not only for what they’ve accomplished on the playing field this year, but for accomplishing it without sacrificing anything academically. Georgia Tech is truly a thrive culture where our student-athletes are excelling in all aspects of their lives.”

The Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup is a national all-sports competition that was founded by NACDA and USA Today in 1993-94. It awards points based on NCAA postseason participation in all NCAA-sponsored sports.

