Tech Men’s Basketball Looks for Sweep at Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Looking to build momentum following a home win over Virginia Tech last Wednesday, Georgia Tech hits the road to face Notre Dame in a 9 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference game Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (9-11, 3-6 ACC) stopped a four-game skid with a 71-64 homecourt win over the Hokies six days ago, then enjoyed the first of its two byes over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets, 2-4 since they defeated the Fighting Irish on Dec. 31, are looking for their first road win this season, having lost at North Carolina, Syracuse, SMU and Florida State.

Notre Dame (9-10, 3-5 ACC) has won two of its last three games, including a 74-59 win at Virginia Saturday, reversing a four-game losing streak that began with the Dec. 31 loss to Tech, The Fighting Irish are 7-2 at home this season, including ACC wins over Syracuse and Boston College.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live online stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 382 and the SiriusXM app.