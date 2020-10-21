Tech Leaps One Spot to No. 8 in AVCA Coaches Poll

AVCA Week 4 Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is ranked No. 8 nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Week Four Fall Division I Coaches Poll, up one spot from last week, the AVCA announced on Wednesday. With two matches left to play in the fall schedule, the Yellow Jackets sit atop the ACC at 5-1.

Tech has won five-straight matches, including four-straight sweeps, heading into the final week of the fall slate, and lead the ACC (third in NCAA) with a .329 hitting percentage. Julia Bergmann ranks second in the ACC with 12 service aces, and fourth in the ACC (13th in the country) with 4.09 kills/set. Mariana Brambilla recorded double-doubles in five of six matches this season, ranking fifth in the ACC (14th in the country) in kills/set (4.05) and ninth in hitting percentage (.356), and Matti McKissock ranks third in the ACC and 11th in the country with 10.68 assists/set.

Teams in the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt are eligible for the AVCA Fall Division I Coaches Poll.

The Jackets play two matches at home this week, Oct. 22 & 23 vs. Clemson at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Both matches will be televised, with Thursday’s match airing on ACC Network, and Friday’s match on RSN (Fox Sports South).

