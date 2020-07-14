Tech Lands Seven on Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football landed seven student-athletes on the 2020 Phil Steele College Football Preview preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team.

The Yellow Jackets seven honorees are highlighted by their four returning all-ACC performers from 2019 – senior linebacker David Curry (Buford, Ga./Buford), junior defensive back Tre Swilling (New Orleans, La./Brother Martin), senior offensive lineman Jack DeFoor (Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun) and junior running back Jordan Mason (Gallatin, Tenn./Gallatin), who received first-team (Curry), second-team (Swilling) and third-team (DeFoor and Mason) preseason accolades from Phil Steele.

Georgia Tech’s other representatives on the 2020 Phil Steele College Football Preview preseason all-ACC team include sophomore long snapper Cade Long (Hixson, Tenn./Baylor School), graduate transfer offensive lineman Devin Cochran (Norcross, Ga./Greater Atlanta Christian Academy/Vanderbilt) and junior defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (Niceville, Fla./Niceville), who received second-, third- and fourth-team nods, respectively.

2020 PHIL STEELE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW PRESEASON ALL-ACC

First Team

Sr. LB David Curry

Second Team

So. LS Cade Long

Jr. DB Tre Swilling

Third Team

Sr. OL Devin Cochran

Sr. OL Jack DeFoor

Jr. RB Jordan Mason

Fourth Team

Jr. DB Juanyeh Thomas

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.