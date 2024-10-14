Tech Jumps to No. 17 in AVCA Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (11-4, 3-3 ACC) has been ranked No. 17 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following a perfect weekend inside O’Keefe Gymnasium, sweeping Virginia Tech and Virginia in front of sold-out crowds.

This poll marks the 78th consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll and the 55th consecutive poll in the Top-20, both program records. The Yellow Jackets are one of only 15 programs to have been ranked in the Top-20 for the entirety of the season.

Georgia Tech’s floor defense was a major factor in the successful weekend, racking up an incredible 19.17 digs/set over the two matches. The Jackets set a new season-high for digs in a three-set match in the win over Virginia (Sunday), making 62 digs, the most digs in a conference sweep since 2022 (63 at Notre Dame – Sept. 30, 2022).

This past weekend saw a pair of significant career accomplishments with senior outside hitter Bianca Bertolino reaching 1,000 career kills and senior setter Luanna Emiliano surpassing 4,000 career assists. Bertolino becomes the 7th Yellow Jacket in the modern scoring era to reach four-digits and just the sixth to reach 1,000 career kills and digs (1,007 kills and 1,149 digs). Emiliano (4,035 assists) is the fourth Yellow Jacket to reach the 4,000-assist plateau, although 3,569 of those came at her previous school (UTRGV), prior to transferring into Tech.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets have a quick turnaround, hosting Clemson (8-9, 0-6) on Wednesday night inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. First serve is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.