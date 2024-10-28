Tech Climbs to No. 16 in AVCA Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (15-4, 7-3 ACC) has been ranked No. 16 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following back-to-back ACC wins in front of sold-out crowds in O’Keefe Gymnasium this past week.

This poll marks the 80th consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll and the 57th consecutive poll in the Top-20, both program records. The Yellow Jackets are one of only 15 programs to have been ranked in the Top-20 for the entirety of the season.

Georgia Tech kept its ACC win streak alive this past week after sweeping NC State on Friday night before advancing to 7-3 in ACC play with a 3-1 over Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon. Bianca Bertolino played a key piece in the Yellow Jackets’ offensive consistency as her back-to-back double-double performances brought her to 10 on the season. Luanna Emiliano and Tamara Otene also garnered double-doubles in Tech’s two matches last week while Emiliano, Sofia Velez, and Liv Mogridge all posted new career highs.

Sunday’s game against Wake Forest was one of Tech’s five four-set matches so far this season, and the fifth four-set match Tech has been victorious in. The Yellow Jackets continue working their way up in the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll as well as fighting towards the top of the ACC standings. Tech sits just below Virginia, with both teams holding a 7-3 conference record.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road to travel to Durham, N.C. to take on Duke Friday at 6:30 pm before finishing the week playing UNC in Chapel Hill Sunday at 12 pm. Both matches will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra.

