Tech Jumps to 9th in AVCA Coaches Poll

AVCA Week 3 Coaches Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is ranked 9th nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Week Three Fall Division I Coaches Poll, up four spots from last week, the AVCA announced on Wednesday. This marks the first time the Yellow Jackets have cracked the AVCA top-10 since 2003.

The Jackets (3-1) have won three-straight matches, including back-to-back sweeps of Florida State last week, and lead the ACC (third in NCAA) with a .316 hitting percentage. Julia Bergmann was named ACC Player of the Week after two exceptional performances against Florida State, with a combined 30 kills, 18 digs, three aces and a .456 hitting percentage. Mariana Brambilla has recorded double-doubles in all four matches this season, ranking fifth in the ACC in kills/set (4.13), while Matti McKissock ranks second in the ACC and seventh in the country with 11.23 assists/set.

Teams in the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt are eligible for the AVCA Fall Division I Coaches Poll.

The Jackets play two matches this week, Oct. 14 & 15 at Wake Forest, with both matches broadcast on ACC Network.