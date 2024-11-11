Tech Improves to No. 15 in AVCA Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 10-4 ACC) has been ranked No. 15 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following a Friday night sweep of Cal and Saturday’s match against No. 6 Stanford, which marked its seventh top-25 match up of the season

This poll marks the 82nd consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll and the 59th consecutive poll in the Top-20, both program records. The Yellow Jackets are one of only 15 programs to have been ranked in the Top-20 for the entirety of the season.

Tech’s week began with the first ever trip to the west coast to go toe-to-toe with the Golden Bears of Cal before taking on the ranked Cardinal of No. 6 Stanford. The Yellow Jackets dominated Cal in Friday’s match, seeing double-double performances from Tamara Otene (19 kills, 11 digs) and Bianca Bertolino (11 kills, 14 digs) and holding the Golden Bears to only 12 points in the third set. The visiting Yellow Jackets capped their time in California at Stanford and saw their nine-game ACC win streak come to a close.

The Yellow Jackets break back into the top-15 for the first since September following last week’s performance. Georgia Tech volleyball continues to scale up the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll as well as working towards the top of the ACC standings. Tech sits just below No.10 SMU, with only a one-win difference between the programs.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are back in action in O’Keefe Gymnasium Friday to host Syracuse at 5 p.m. following a senior day ceremony and will finish the week hosting Boston College Sunday at 1 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

